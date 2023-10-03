Khushi Kapoor Takes Paris Fashion Week by Storm

Khushi Kapoor’s recent Parisian escapade sent shockwaves through the fashion realm. The budding Bollywood star shared a mesmerizing montage of her journey in the City of Love, and the global fashion hub couldn’t help but take notice. Amidst the backdrop of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and delectable croissants, Khushi’s fashion prowess took center stage, leaving us utterly enchanted.

In her initial Parisian ensemble, Khushi Kapoor effortlessly fused comfort and style. A snug, ivory sweater paired seamlessly with a tasteful plaid skirt, exuding an air of casual sophistication. Brown boots rounded off the look, epitomizing understated elegance.

Khushi continued to dazzle with her second outfit—a striking marriage of a black vest and a lively green skirt. What truly set this ensemble apart was the delicate, sheer black layer draped over the skirt. As the pièce de résistance, she carried a bold Dior handbag, dripping with opulence and forward-thinking fashion.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor also offered a candid glimpse behind the scenes, sharing a snap in a hotel bathrobe before gracing the Parisian streets. Fully glamorized, this snap illustrated that fashion transcends the final look; it’s a journey in itself.

The Paris Fashion Week witnessed a historic moment as Khushi Kapoor, the emerging sensation, took the spotlight at Dior’s ready-to-wear Spring Summer 24 show. She emerged as the sole representative from the Indian film industry, ahead of her much-anticipated debut. Her red-carpet appearance was nothing short of spectacular, donning a pristine white dress paired with a dainty Dior handbag. Curated meticulously by the renowned fashion house, her Dior look exuded the elegance and sophistication synonymous with the brand.

What does Khushi Kapoor say about it?

Khushi expressed her elation, mentioning that she was thrilled to attend Dior’s Ready-To-Wear Spring Summer 24 show. She conveyed her long-standing association of the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and how this collection embodied that essence.

This marked her first-ever Paris Fashion Week experience surrounded by luminaries from the fashion world and beyond. She expressed gratitude to the Dior family and expressed her anticipation of a return in the future.

Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated directorial, “The Archies”. It’s global release will take place on Netflix on December 7th. Her Dior ensemble, carefully crafted by the esteemed fashion house, epitomized the elegance and sophistication that defines Dior’s iconic style.