A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Sargaz region in south Iranon on Wednesday, according to the Iran’s Seismological Centre.

The earthquake took place at 10:53 p.m. local time (1923 GMT) in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The epicentre was determined at 28.093 degrees north latitude and 56.866 degrees east longitude, with the focus at the depth of 21 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No immediate report of casualties or damage has been reported yet.

On January 8, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Iran’s Khorasan-e Razavi province near the border with Afghanistan, there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Last month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran, there were no reports of injuries though.

Earlier in November, the quake struck in Iran that left five people dead and hundreds were injured.

It was believed that many of the injuries occurred in the panicked aftermath of the quake as people fled their homes.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.