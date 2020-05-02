At least 46 people were killed and several others injured during a riot at a prison in Venezuela on Friday, according to an official.

The riots broke out on after some inmates attempted an escape from the Los Llanos prison in Guanare, around 500 km southeast of the capital Caracas.

The death toll could increase, as the condition of some of the wounded was “extremely serious”, the officials added.

The National Guard report said soldiers fired at a group of armed prisoners as they tried to break out of the main entrance of the Los Llanos jail in central Portuguesa state.

One officer with a megaphone then negotiated with the prisoners and they agreed to withdraw, it said.

The investigation into the incident was still going on eight hours later, a public prosecutor told Efe news, without providing further details.

The incident comes at a time when Venezuela has been put under quarantine and social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The South American country has so far reported more than 300 cases and 10 deaths due to the disease.

(With inputs from agency)