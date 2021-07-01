Afghan airstrikes killed a total of 33 militants. The strikes targetted Taliban gatherings in Kaldar and Shortepa districts of Balkh province, according to an army spokesman.

The fighter jets targeted Taliban gatherings in parts of the restive districts on Wednesday afternoon, killing 33 insurgents and injuring 19 others, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Attacks were launched based on a tipoff.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were also destroyed during air raids.

Taliban militants have reportedly captured more than 70 districts since the start of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.

(With IANS inputs)