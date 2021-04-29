A bomb blast occurred in the capital of eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Thursday, according to a local official. The target of the bomb blast was a vehicle of the employees of the national power company in Jalalabad city.

The blast injured three persons in Police District 4 of Jalalabad city, the official said on condition of anonymity, the Xinhua news agency reported. However there seems to b a discrepancy with the number of injured people as the spokesman for the provincial health department, said six injured persons had been taken to the hospital from the blast site.

The blast in Jalalabad city took place hours after security forces arrested three members of the Islamic State, including Mawlawi Rohullah, who was in charge of the terrorist group’s propaganda in the eastern region of the war-battered country.

But no group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

(With IANS inputs)