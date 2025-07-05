Kaliganj bomb blast: One more arrested, tally total 10

The hunt for justice in the tragic Molandi bomb blast case saw a fresh breakthrough late Thursday night, as police apprehended the tenth accused named in the FIR—just ten days after an explosion snuffed out the life of 9-year-old Tamanna Khatun during a by-election victory procession.

Abdul Kasem Sheikh alias Bhuttu, one of the 24 accused in the socket bomb explosion that has left the state shaken, was tracked down and arrested from a hideout during a covert raid. He was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Krishnagar on Friday, where police sought a three-day remand for further interrogation.

Advertisement

With 10 arrests now made, the case—once mired in public outrage over alleged inaction—is gaining traction. However, the road to justice is far from over. The victim’s family has decided to move the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing threats and intimidation. Noted lawyer and CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya will represent the family in court.

Advertisement

The devastating blast took place on 23 June, as jubilant supporters of the ruling party marched through Molandi village to celebrate a by-election win. But the celebrations turned into carnage when a socket bomb, reportedly hurled by political rivals, detonated in front of the child—instantly killing Tamanna. Eyewitnesses recall a scene of chaos and horror, with the child’s mutilated body bearing testimony to the brutal misuse of political power.

Despite stepped-up police presence, fear still grips the village. Strategic checkpoints have been set up, yet villagers remain unwilling to speak, fearing backlash. The victim’s relatives allege they are still receiving threats, adding to their sense of isolation and insecurity.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society organisations have lashed out at the administration, accusing it of negligence and complicity. “Ten arrests won’t undo the systemic failure that led to a child’s death,” said a local rights activist. “Why weren’t these bombs detected earlier? Who’s responsible for letting the situation spiral so far?”

Police have assured that raids are ongoing to nab the remaining 14 FIR-named accused.