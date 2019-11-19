At least three people including the suspected gunman were killed in the early hours of Monday in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Duncan, midwestern US state of Oklahoma, according to Duncan Police.

Duncan police took to social media and confirmed in its Facebook post that a shooting happened in Walmart parking lo and one woman and a man were killed in a car, while another male was found dead outside the car, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A handgun was also found on the scene,” the posted message said.

A handgun was found on the scene, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said during a news conference. He said at least nine shots were fired.

The two victims who were found dead in the car visited the Money Center at the Walmart before the shooting, while the suspect had never entered the store.

According to Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins, no staff members were involved in the shooting and the store was not evacuated.

Duncan is a city and county seat of Stephens County and the population was over 23,000 at the 2010 census.