At least three people, including a police official, were dead after a bomb exploded in southern Nepal in the early hours of Saturday.

The device detonated outside a local residence after the owner called the police to report a suspicious object on his premises in Dhanusha district.

According to senior police official Pradhumna Karki, the blast took place just as our team reached there to investigate. The owner, his son and a member of our force were killed

Karki further said that the two more members of the family and another police officer were also injured and are undergoing treatment.

“We are investigating the case, no one has claimed its responsibility yet,” he added.

Nepal has enjoyed relative peace since the end of a decade-long civil war which concluded with a peace deal struck in 2006.

In May, four people were killed and seven injured in three blasts in the capital Kathmandu, as members of an outlawed Maoist faction made a botched attempt to plant bombs around the city.

In April, a bomb exploded near the Indian consulate field office in Nepal’s Biratnagar and damaged the wall of the premise.

Biratnagar is the industrial capital of Nepal and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.

(With inputs from AFP)