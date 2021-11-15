3 Al Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike

Three people suspected of being members of the Yemen-based branch of the Al Qaeda terror group were killed in a drone strike, a military official said.

“Missiles fired by a US drone struck a vehicle passing on road between the provinces of al-Bayda and Shabwa in the country’s southern part,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

The airstrike resulted in the deaths of the three people, while two civilians were also injured, he said.

The official confirmed that the mountainous areas in Shabwa and other turbulent neighbouring provinces are witnessing an active presence of Al Qaeda.

The Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) network, which mostly operates in eastern and southern provinces, has been responsible for many high-profile attacks against security forces in the country.

The AQAP has exploited years of deadly conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to expand its presence in the war-ravaged Arab country.