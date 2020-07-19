Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday claimed that some 25 million people in the countrty have contracted the novel coronavirus so far.

“Another 30 to 35 million people are prone to contract the disease as well,” Rouhani said on Saturday, citing a report by the Health Minister.

Rouhani further added, “The Minister’s report suggests the number of people to refer to hospitals in the future be twice that of the past five months”.

The president said it was likely that until the end of the current Iranian year which ends on March 20, 2021, the country will be grappling with the disease.

In May, tourist sites across the country reopened, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful.

Iran gradually eased restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

In April, Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the recent situation related to the spread of the pandemic during a telephonic conversation.

The president had earlier said Iran had “succeeded in effectively preventing the spread of this virus in many” parts of the country.

The county has made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.

Iran reported 271,606 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday with the death toll at 13,979.