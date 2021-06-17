Singapore’s health ministry has selected 24 private healthcare institutions to be licensed providers of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine under the Special Access Route (SAR).

These providers will draw from Ministry of health’s (MOH) existing stock, and can administer the vaccine to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and persons holding long-term passes who wish to take the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, MOH said in a press release.

Vaccines are being provided at no cost and beneficiaries should take note that providers don’t charge them for vaccine cost, MOH said.

Those interested may contact the providers directly from 18 June for more details to receive the vaccine.

The first batch of Sinovac vaccine purchased by Singapore arrived in February.

MOH said earlier this month that Sinovac can be administered in Singapore under the special access route after it was approved for emergency use by the WHO.

As the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route in Singapore, it is to be provided only under the SAR framework, and hence will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP) meant for the national vaccination program, according to MOH.

Individuals who nevertheless wish to receive Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccinations under the SAR framework should discuss with their doctors in the selected private healthcare institutions the risks and benefits of using the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, and jointly make an informed decision, MOH said.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported 19 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection and five imported cases, bringing the total to 62,339.