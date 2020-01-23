At least two people were killed on Wednesday in a missile attack launched by Houthi rebels on Yemen’s central province of Marib, according to the government source.

The attack hit a civilian house in al-Rawdhah neighbourhood in the province’s namesake capital city Marib, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were a woman and a child while six others, mostly children, were wounded in the attack which destroyed the house.

The Houthi group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

On January 19, at least 70 soldiers were killed in a ballistic missile attack in Yemen’s Marib province.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — has been battling the Iran-backed Huthis since 2014 when the rebels seized the northern capital of Sanaa.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced since 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the conflict to back the government against the Huthi rebels.

The conflict, which the United Nations says has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

In 2018, Saudi air force intercepted a missile shot by Houthi militia from Yemen towards border city Jazan.

Yemenis have been suffering from clashes between armed groups, airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition and devastating living condition of scarcity of food and medical supply.

The clashes in Nehm, which links Marib with Sanaa, have lasted four days, killing scores from both sides as the government forces are pushing toward Sanaa, according to pro-government news website al-Masdar Online.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of Hadi out of Sanaa.