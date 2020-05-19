At two people were killed and 13 others injured after a 5-magnitude earthquake struck Qiaojia County in southwest China’s Yunnan province, according to the authorities on Tuesday.

One person was trapped in debris, the media report said.

Rescue forces have rushed to the quake zone.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 9.47 pm on Monday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of eight kilometres and it was felt in Huize County of Qujing City as well as the cities of Zhaotong, Xuanwei and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

In 2019, at least thirty-one people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in China’s Sichuan province.

Last year, in June, 12 people were killed and 125 others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province.

In 2017, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck China’s Sichuan province, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.