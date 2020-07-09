At least two people were killed and 18 others reported missing due to floods in Nepal’s Sindhupalchowk district, according to the police on Thursday.

The floods and landslides have also damaged the road connecting the Tatopani-Zhangmu border point between Nepal and China.

Umesh Kumar Dhakal, chief district officer at District Administration Office Sindhuplachowk told media in the early hours of day that the victims, 14 missing and three injured persons were reported in Barhabise municipality after a stream swept away 11 houses.

Four people were missing and two were injured as two houses were swept away by the floods in Bhotekoshi municipality, he added.

The Tatopani-Zhangmu border point was reopened late in March after closure for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, heavy rainfall claimed over 90 lives, while 29 others were missing and several injured in Nepal.

In 2016, floods and landslides in Nepal left at least 77 people dead while hundreds of others were forced to flee their homes as torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September often result in casualties in Nepal.