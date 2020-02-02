At least two people were shot dead on Saturday after a funeral at a church in South Florida, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, a news release from the Riviera Beach Police said.

The two victims were a 15-year-old male and an adult male, the release said.

No arrests have been made so far, the release further added.

Tywuante Lupoe, the church’s senior pastor wrote in a Facebook post after an incident that they were mourning the loss of “two young black men to a senseless shooting”.

On January 21, two people were killed and many injured in a shooting outside a bar in the US city of Kansas.

Last year, four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles in September, last year.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

In August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.