Iron age commenced from Tamil landscape, says Stalin citing ASI findings

Armed with recent research findings, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday claimed iron age had commenced from the Tamil landscape, shattering the previously conceived notions as this region had possessed the technology to segregate iron from ore in 5300 BCE itself.

“Those who derided us as lotus eaters are now dumbstruck. For, what we have said so far is not mere literary hyperbole or political rhetoric, but historical records. Now, the excavations carried out by the Archaeological Department have conclusively proved the antiquity of iron in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

“Besides the Beta Analytic in Florida, USA, the laboratories in Pune and Ahmedabad have arrived at the same conclusion: iron was used in the Tamil landscape in 5300 BCE,” Stalin said, releasing a book, titled “Antiquity of Iron” brought out by the State Archaeology Department.

“This is the gift of the Tamils to mankind across the whole world and I am proud to announce this. It was the Tamils who introduced the technology to segregate iron from iron ore. I have announced in the state assembly that the excavation at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district clearly showed the use of iron 4200 years ago.

“Not only archaeologists in the country, even scholars abroad have accepted and have written about this,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the new findings would help strengthen future excavations and studies.

The Keeladi excavation near Madurai, Stalin said, has established that the Tamil civilisation had a written script, popular among the common people, as early as 6 BCE. Not only that, it was a highly developed urban civilisation, he explained.

Further, paddy was cultivated prior to 3200 BCE on the banks of the Porunai river (Tamiraparani, in south Tamil Nadu), it was pointed out.

“Henceforth, the history of the nation and the sub-continent should be written from Tamil Nadu. The Department of Archaeology continues to dig up evidence for this with new findings. We have to pass on this to our future generations so that they are proud of their heritage,” Stalin said, adding that it is a proud moment for him and the Tamils.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the museums coming up at Keeladi and at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the erstwhile capital of emperor Rajendra Chola besides launching the Keeladi website for the public.