At least 17 people who are in the suspect list for the assasination of Haitian President Jovenel have been arrested, officials said. Out of the suspects, 15 are Columbians and two are Haitian-Americans.

At least 28 people participated in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, Leon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police at a press conference here on Thursday.

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

First Lady Martine Moïse was hospitalized following the overnight attack, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. The nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse.

He had been ruling Haiti by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed.

Haiti’s constitutional referendum, which should have taken place in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on September 26, the national electoral commission announced on June 28.