Her husband Jovenel Moïse was killed by assassins in their home on 7 July. Mrs. Moïse was injured in the attack and was flown to a hospital in Miami, Florida for treatment.

In a tweet, a Haitian official said Mrs. Moïse had returned to the country to prepare for her husband’s funeral next week. Flanked by security agents, she was pictured being greeted by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and other officials on the tarmac.