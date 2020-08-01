At least 16 people were killed in flash floods in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, according to a senior official on Saturday.

The flash floods took place on Friday night in the Qalatak area following heavy rains, said TOLO News quoted Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, as saying.

Khogyani said of the 16 victims, 15 were children adding that four others were also injured.

The flash floods have damaged dozens of houses, he added.

In 2016, 30 people were killed in flash floods in Afghanistan.

In 2013, at least 58 people in five provinces were killed in Afghanistan while 30 others reportedly missing due to torrential rains and flash floods.