India backs UN Resolution criticizing settlement development in Palestine

India supported a UN resolution denouncing Israeli settlements in Palestine with a vote of yes. Thursday’s approval of the resolution denouncing settlement activity in “Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan” The US and Canada are two of the seven nations who rejected it. 18 nations chose not to participate in the voting.

The UN resolution urging a “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was the subject of India’s abstention from voting on many weeks prior.

More than 11,000 people have died in Gaza as a result of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which was started by the strikes on October 7. In the Hamas attacks, about 200 Israelis were held captive and around 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Government officials had explained India’s decision to abstain from the previous vote, citing concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as well as the belief that there can be no compromise on terrorism.

“There was no clear denunciation of the terrorist assaults on October 7 in the UNGA Resolution. Before the main resolution vote, an amendment was proposed to incorporate this component, according to a source.

According to the source, India received 88 votes in favor of the change, but not the necessary two-thirds majority.

“In the absence of the all elements of our approach not being covered in the final text of the resolution, we abstained in the vote on its adoption,” said a source.

According to government sources, New Delhi’s “steadfast and consistent position” on the matter drove its choice on the resolution, and its voting explanation reaffirmed this in a thorough and all-encompassing manner.

There can be “no equivocation on terror,” the sources added, referring to Hamas’s attacks against Israel.

Yojna Patel, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, had then stated, “Our thoughts are also with those taken hostage,” in response to New Delhi’s vote. We demand their unconditional and prompt release.”

“This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort,” she had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled the Hamas strike as a “terrorist” activity shortly after the October 7 strikes. As the death toll from the conflict rises, the government’s unwavering support for Tel Aviv—while omitting any reference to Palestine—has evolved into a more nuanced approach to handling the situation.