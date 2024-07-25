India, Japan agree to continue their consultation on issues concerning Middle East, West Asia region

India and Japan on Thursday agreed to remain in touch and continue their consultation on issues concerning the Middle East and West Asia region .

It was decided by the both sides during the 2nd India Japan Consultations on Middle East / West Asia region which was held in New Delhi.

Indian delegation was led by Dr Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, West Asia and North Africa (WANA) Division. Japanese delegation was led by Ando Toshihide, Director General, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau.

The consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political developments, economic opportunities and challenges in the Middle East / West Asia region .

Participants engaged in constructive discussions, sharing their perspectives and insights on the situation in the Middle East including Gaza.