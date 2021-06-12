The transmission of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, seems to be a concern for the UK. There is worry over a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the new variant, and the authorities are delaying the lifting of the remaining restrictions in England by another month according to sources.

The UK government is under pressure to delay the final step of the unlocking process, scheduled to happen on June 21, over the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently the “dominant” strain in the UK, it is said to be very transmissible.

The last phase of the lockdown would mean the reopening of nightclubs, and an end to restrictions on performances, weddings, and other life events.

Delta variant now accounts for nine in 10 coronavirus cases in the UK, nearly 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha, or Kent variant.

As part of the roadmap, pubs, bars and restaurants in England were permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas, from May 17 onwards.

UK’s overall Covid infection tally and death toll stood at 4,566,891 and 128,148, respectively.

