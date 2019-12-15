At least 14 passengers were killed and several injured in a bus accident on Sunday in Nepal’s Sindhupalchowk district , according to authorities

Ganesh Khanal, spokesperson at district police office Sindhupalchowk said that 12 passengers died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injured in a hospital.

The ill-fated fell a few hundred metres down the road at Sunkoshi rural municipality, police said.

The bus was en-route to the capital city Kathmandu from Dolakha’s Kalinchowk, a popular religious and tourism destination.

“We have estimated that at least 32 people were travelling in the bus. The driver fled from the scene after the accident, while the assistant is seriously injured,” Khanal said.

The police said they were investigating the reason behind the accident.

Over-crowded vehicles, poorly-maintained roads and shoddy conditions of public vehicles have significantly led to frequent road accidents in recent years in Nepal.

On Saturday, at least three people, including a police official, were dead after a bomb exploded in southern Nepal.

Nepal has enjoyed relative peace since the end of a decade-long civil war which concluded with a peace deal struck in 2006.

In May, four people were killed and seven injured in three blasts in the capital Kathmandu, as members of an outlawed Maoist faction made a botched attempt to plant bombs around the city.

In April, a bomb exploded near the Indian consulate field office in Nepal’s Biratnagar and damaged the wall of the premise.

