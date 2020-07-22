At least 14 people were injured in connection with a shooting on Tuesday outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side, according to the police.

Taking to Twitter, Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of W. 79th Street.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV.

Carter further added that several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody.

All the victims were adults, Carter said.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals and are in serious condition, according to a spokesman Larry Langford.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Over the July 4th weekend, 87 people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago and 17 were killed, including two children.

Late June, at least 104 people were shot in Chicago, of which 14 had died, over the Father’s Day weekend.

In May, 10 people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and several others injured in shooting in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.

(With inputs from agency)