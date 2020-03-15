More than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships in the Chilean fjords in Patagonia have been placed in quarantine, after a British passenger tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country’s Health Minister Jaime Manalich said.

The 85-year-old Briton showed symptoms of the disease after disembarking from the Silver Explorer, which is now under quarantine off the port of Castro, Xinhua news agency quoted Manalich as saying on Saturday.

The patient was later hospitalized in the city of Coyhaique, and was currently “in good condition”.

Chile is in a stage of the COVID-19 outbreak where cases originate from both local patients and those carrying the virus from abroad. It has so far reported 33 cases.

On Friday, hundreds of people took to the streets of the Chilean capital of Santiago to protest against the government and inequality, rounding up a week marked by a feminist strike and student demonstrations.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 15,113 from a previous 12,462, an increase of 21.7 per cent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic as Italy tightened its strict quarantine and the United States imposed a ban on flights to Europe.

According to the WHO report, more than 4,613 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected globally.

On Wednesday, WHO said that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a “pandemic” as the virus spreads increasingly worldwide.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.