At least 11 people were injured on Thursday in an explosion in Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, possible gas leak might have caused it.

Police and fire personnel in Koriyama city are investigating the cause of the explosion which took place at around 9 am, a media report said.

The explosion may have occurred at a restaurant, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

Emergency personnel believe the explosion, which completely blew out the outer walls of the building leaving only its steel frame remaining, may have been the result of a gas leak.

Multiple firetrucks and ambulances were dispatched to the site where the injured, two of whom were unable to walk, were rushed to hospital while the blaze was tackled.

In July 2019, 24 people were killed and several others reported missing after a fire broke out at an animation production company in western Japan.