At least 11 people were killed and two others injured after a fire ripped through a one-storey wooden shack in a village in Siberia’s Tomsk Region, according to officials on Tuesday.

“According to update, fourteen people were living there, two of them rescued themselves and eleven others died, while the fate of one more person is unknown,” the source further added.

The fire took place in the village of Prichulymsky at around midnight.

The blaze in the wooden house covered the area of 208 square meters. A criminal case has been opened into the incident.

Five of those killed in the fire were Uzbekistan’s nationals. Their bodies are being identified, the Central Asian republic’s Consul General in Novosibirsk Yusup Kabuldjanov said.

In March, at least 53 bodies have been found at the site of the fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo.

The shopping mall with an overall area of 23,000 square meters was opened in 2013. It has a parking lot for 250 cars, shops, a bowling alley, a children’s centre, a cinema, food courts and a petting zoo.