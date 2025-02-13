Cultural festivities set to resume on Fri as Magh Purnima snan concludes

With the Magh Purnima snan already completed, the spiritual and cultural fervour is set to continue into the Phalgun month in Mahakumbh, with a fusion of culture, environment, and the Bird Festival along the Sangam banks.

Starting tomorrow, the Triveni, Saraswati, and Yamuna pandals will host vibrant cultural performances, while a Climate Conference is scheduled for February 16. On the same day, a three-day Bird Festival will also commence. It will feature around 200 bird species, including rare Indian skimmers, flamingos, and Siberian cranes. Visitors will also get a glimpse of migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and more than a dozen other countries. The International Bird Festival will be a unique blend of Indian culture, love for nature, and scientific awareness.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the Ganga pandal, cultural events have already begun on Thursday. Adding to the grandeur, renowned Bollywood singers like Kailash Kher, Mohit Chauhan, Kavita Seth, and Navdeep Wadali are set to enthrall audiences with soulful musical performances at the Ganga pandal’.

Advertisement

With this, devotees and visitors will continue to experience India’s rich cultural heritage during the serene evenings of Phalgun month. The event will also showcase classical music, violin, tabla, flute recitals, and traditional dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Odissi, bringing country’s artistic diversity to life.The event will also host photography, painting, slogan-writing, debate, and quiz competitions, with winners receiving awards.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will organize a Climate Conference on ‘’Kumbh ki Aastha aur Jalvayu Parivartan’ (faith and climate change) during Mahakumbh. The aim is to address climate challenges and promote environmental awareness.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the conference, along with spiritual leaders, environmentalists, social organizations, business leaders, and distinguished citizens, to discuss ways to protect and improve the environment.