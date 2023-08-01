11 dead, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms

At least 11 people have died and 27 others remained missing due to heavy rainstorms in Beijing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The victims includeed four in Mentougou and two in Fangshan, the worst affected districts, reports Xinhua news agency.

Other fatalities include four in Changping district and one in Haidian, according to the capital city’s flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Advertisement

The 27 people reported missing include 13 in Mentougou, 10 in Changping, and four in Fangshan.

Amid the impact of typhoon Doksuri, continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the city since July 29, with particularly severe rainstorms in the western, southwestern, and southern parts, according to the headquarters.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Beijing recorded an average precipitation of 257.9 mm, with the urban area averaging 235.1 mm.

In Mentougou and Fangshan, the average precipitation reached 470.2 mm and 414.6 mm, respectively.

So far, around 127,000 residents across the city have been relocated due to the rainfall.