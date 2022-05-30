1,094 Afghan refugees return home

The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation stated on Monday that 1,094 Afghan refugees had returned from neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

According to the Ministry, up to 854 Afghans returned from Iran via a border crossing point in western Nimroz province, and 240 unregistered refugees landed in Kandahar from Pakistan.

The Afghan migrants do not have any documentation from the country in which they are now residing.

According to government data, more than 653,000 Afghan refugees have returned or been repatriated to Afghanistan, mostly from neighboring countries, since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

250 returnees were sent to the UN’s International Organization for Migration for aid and support, according to the Ministry.

(with inputs from IANS)