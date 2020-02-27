Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side that left an 18-year-old woman dead and injured four other people, according to the police.

On Tuesday, the three walked up to Ali’s Minimart looked inside and opened fire, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said.

All three fired shots, apparently without saying a word, Beck further added.

We know of no conversation. … At this point, we don’t have a motive, Beck said.

The three then sped off in a car.

Jaya Beemon, who apparently was shopping, was struck in the neck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

On February 14, at least six people, including three minors, were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side.

Last year, at least two people were killed and dozens injured in Chicago as the city embraced a violent start to the weekend.

In 2017, eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.