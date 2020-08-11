At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast targeting a vehicle in Kabul, according to the police.

The incident took place at around 7 am in Afghan capital’s Khairkhana area in PD11, TOLO News reported.

No individual or group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility yet.

On Monday, government data seen by TOLO News said that at least 80 civilians were killed and 95 others were wounded in security incidents over the last week after the three-day Eid ceasefire.

Late July, Kabul witnessed same magnetic mine blast that targeted a police vehicle and left one person dead and two others injured.

Earlier in June, a well-known imam and a worshipper were killed and two others injured in a prayer-time bombing at a popular mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone.

In May, dozens were killed and many injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.