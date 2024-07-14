Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter who made an attempt on Trump’s life

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the suspected gunman who made an attempt on former US President Donald Trump’s life as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks, 20, shot at Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, while the former US president was delivering a speech during a rally in Buttler, Pennsylvania.

Trump sustained minor injuries as one of the bullets Crooks fired, pierced through the upper part of his right ear. One rally attendee was killed and two others were critically wounded.

The FBI said that Crooks was from Bethel Park, a Pennsylvania twon some 70 km from Butler, the site of Trump’s rally.

The alleged gunman was shot dead by secret service agents deployed in Trump’s security detail.

In a press briefing, the FBI identified the alleged shooter but didn’t confirm whether he acted as a lone wolf or if it was part of any organisation.

The FBI refrained from identifying the shooter immediately after the attack and waited for DNA results to formally confirm his identity.

The investigation agency has said that the investigation into the incident remains “active and ongoing” and sought information from the public that may assist them.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the agency said in a statement.