Who was Oommen Chandy? Kerala leader passes away at 79

The state of Kerala is grieving the loss of a political figure today. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at the age of 79 during the early hours of Tuesday. It has been reported that he breathed his last at 4:25 am in a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. In light of this event, let us look at who Chandy was.

Oommen Chandy’s political journey was one of great influence and dedication. He held the position of Kerala’s Chief Minister twice, from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2016. During the period from 2006 to 2011, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, showcasing his unwavering commitment to public service. Remarkably, Chandy represented the Puthuppally constituency as an MLA in the State Assembly for an astounding 53 years, from 1970 until his unfortunate demise in 2023. This feat makes him the longest-serving MLA in the history of Kerala’s Legislative Assembly.

Chandy’s illustrious career also included being the recipient of a prestigious award for public service from the United Nations, a remarkable achievement that sets him apart as the only Indian Chief Minister to attain such recognition. Throughout his political journey, he remained a steadfast and respected leader within the Indian National Congress party.

Born on 31st October 1943 in Puthupally, Kottayam district, Oommen Chandy began his foray into politics as an active member of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the largest student organization in Kerala affiliated with the Indian National Congress party. Starting as the unit president of the KSU at St. George High School in Puthupally, he went on to become the State President of the organization, demonstrating his leadership skills from an early age.

Chandy’s commitment to public service extended beyond his role as Chief Minister. He served as a minister in the Kerala government on four occasions, taking on significant responsibilities. He held the Minister for Labour portfolio in the first K. Karunakaran Ministry in April 1977, and he continued in the same position under the first A. K. Antony Ministry until October 1978.

Chandy took charge of the Home portfolio in the second K. Karunakaran Ministry from December 1981 to March 1982. In a further display of his expertise, he served as a minister in the fourth K. Karunakaran Ministry, overseeing the Finance portfolio. However, in June 1994, he resigned from the cabinet to protest against Karunakaran’s refusal to grant a Rajya Sabha ticket to a factional leader.

The news of Chandy’s demise has deeply impacted the people of Kerala, prompting the government to declare Tuesday as a public holiday. Additionally, two days of mourning have been announced as a mark of respect for the former chief minister, giving the state an opportunity to reflect on his significant contributions.