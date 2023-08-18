Who was Michael Parkinson? UK chat show host dies at 88

Renowned broadcaster Michael Parkinson, famous for hosting the talk show “Parkinson” from 1971 to 2007, has passed away at the age of 88. His family shared that he peacefully departed at his home, surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness. Let’s delve into his life and achievements.

Parkinson held the reins of his television talk show, “Parkinson,” in two stints: first from 1971 to 1982, and later from 1998 to 2007. He also ventured into other talk shows and programs, both within the United Kingdom and on the global stage. His talents extended to the radio waves as well.

Beginning his journey as a journalist right after leaving school, he joined local newspapers before progressing to roles such as a features writer for the Manchester Guardian. His path also led him to the Daily Express in London.

During his two-year National Service starting in July 1955, he attained a commission as an officer in the Royal Army Pay Corps. Notably, he became the youngest captain in the British Army at that time. His service extended to active duty during the Suez Crisis in Egypt, where he worked as a British Army press liaison officer.

In 1971, Parkinson was a candidate for the Rector position at the University of Dundee. The competition was notably close, with the incumbent Peter Ustinov narrowly defeating Parkinson after two recounts. This outcome sparked controversy due to previous indications that Parkinson might have secured victory, prompting debates about the necessity for further confirmation.

An intriguing footnote in his journey was his appearance on the cover of Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1973 album “Band on the Run.” McCartney made a deal with Parkinson: he would guest on Parkinson’s show if Parkinson graced the album cover. However, McCartney’s promise wasn’t fulfilled until 1999.

In 2009, Michael Parkinson expressed his discontent with the state of television. He criticized the prevalence of celebrity-hosted shows. He was against oddly titled documentaries, and property-related programs in an interview with Radio Times.

His personal life also took center stage. He married Mary Agnes Heneghan, and the couple raised three children together. During the 1970s, Parkinson championed the cause of birth control. He underwent a vasectomy in 1972 to support his wife’s decision to cease taking oral contraceptive pills.

In 2013, Parkinson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, by 2015, he received the reassuring news of being cancer-free.

On August 16, 2023, Parkinson breathed his last breath at the age of 88 within the comforts of his home. His legacy as a prominent broadcaster and his impactful contributions will continue to reverberate through the years.