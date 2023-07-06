Who Was Alamgir Tareen? The Tragic Death of the Multan Sultans Owner

A tragic incident has unfolded in Pakistan as Alamgir Tareen, the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, has sadly taken his own life at his residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area. As people become more curious about his background, let us delve into the life of this remarkable individual.

Alamgir, aged 63, was an alumnus of the renowned Yale University, where he honed his skills and eventually emerged as a prominent businessman in South Punjab, Pakistan. Notably, he operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country, establishing himself as a key figure in the region. The motive behind his tragic decision remains unknown as local media reports continue to unravel the details. Multan Sultans CEO Haider Azhar personally confirmed the heartbreaking news and extended his deepest condolences to the Tareen family.

Described as a “sports enthusiast” on the official Multan Sultans’ website, Alamgir envisioned creating a strong platform to nurture aspiring sportsmen and sportswomen, providing them with the best possible resources for their skill development.

In 2021, Multan Sultans achieved a historic milestone by clinching the PSL title for the first time, defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the final. Alamgir had acquired the Sultans franchise in 2018, along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen, who is the son of the influential Pakistani businessman and politician Jahangir Tareen. The Tareen family has deep roots in the South Punjab region, where Multan serves as the capital.

Beyond his association with the PSL team, Alamgir made significant contributions as a successful businessman in South Punjab. Operating a substantial water purification plant in Pakistan, he displayed his commitment to improving the local community. His passion for sports stemmed from his experiences in the United States, where he attended university. Inspired by data-driven strategies employed by American franchises in various sports, Alamgir played a pivotal role in adapting those approaches to the Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. As a result, the franchise emerged as the most consistent team in the league, reaching the finals in each of the past three seasons and securing the championship in 2021. That same year, Alamgir bought out Ali Tareen’s share, assuming full and sole ownership of the Multan Sultans.

The untimely demise of Alamgir Tareen has left the sports community and his loved ones in a state of profound grief. His contributions to the development of sports and the Multan Sultans franchise will be remembered, as will his dedication to providing opportunities for aspiring athletes.

If you need assistance, please call the following number: