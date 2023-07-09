The film industry mourns the loss of renowned film producer and industrialist K Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi or General Pictures Ravi. Nair, a prominent figure in the Malayalam cinema, passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments at his residence in Kollam on Saturday morning.

Achani Ravi, a key advocate of the New Wave movement in Malayalam films, earned his nickname after the tremendous success of his film ‘Achani’. He established his production banner, General Pictures, in 1967, which became synonymous with quality filmmaking.

Under General Pictures, Nair produced a series of notable films, starting with the release of ‘Anweshichu Kandethiyilla’ in 1967, featuring the renowned actor Sathyan. This was followed by ‘Laksha Prabhu’ in 1968 and ‘Kattukurang’ in 1969, establishing General Pictures as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

However, it was ‘Achani’, released in 1973, that propelled Nair to greater heights of popularity. The film became a box-office success and cemented his reputation as a visionary producer. General Pictures went on to produce several iconic Malayalam movies, including ‘Kanchana Sita’, ‘Kummatty’, ‘Esthappan’, ‘Thampu’, and ‘Vidheyan’, among others.

Achani Ravi played a pivotal role in supporting and promoting acclaimed directors like Aravindan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and P Bhaskaran. His contributions to Malayalam cinema were recognized with numerous national and state awards, including the prestigious JC Daniel Award, a testament to his significant impact on the industry.

As the news of Achani Ravi’s demise spreads, the film fraternity and fans alike mourn the loss of a visionary producer who left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. His dedication to the art form and his unwavering support for quality filmmaking will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers, ensuring that his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of cinema enthusiasts worldwide.