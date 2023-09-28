Who is Tovino Thomas? Unveiling the Star Behind India’s 2024 Oscars Entry, 2018 Film

The 2018 Malayalam blockbuster film starring Tovino Thomas has made waves once again, this time by earning the distinction of representing India at the 2024 Oscars. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this survival drama has been chosen as India’s official entry for the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Tovino Thomas, born on January 21, 1989, is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, particularly in the Malayalam film scene. He marked his cinematic debut in 2012 with the movie “Prabhuvinte Makkal” and quickly garnered attention for his acting prowess. His breakthrough performances came in films like “ABCD” (2013), and “Ennu Ninte Moideen” (2015). Notably, he portrayed the titular character in the Netflix superhero film “Minnal Murali” in 2021.

Beyond acting, Tovino has also ventured into film production. He co-produced the film “Kilometers and Kilometers” and launched his own production house, “Tovino Thomas Productions,” on his birthday in 2021. His production house’s first project, “Kala,” featured Tovino himself in the role of the antagonist.

Tovino’s remarkable talent has earned him accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Ennu Ninte Moideen” (2015) and the Kerala Film Critics Association Award and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance in “Mayanadhi” (2017).

Known for his evolving style and appearance, he has consistently ranked among the most desirable men from Kerala, securing the top position in the Kochi Times’ list in 2018. In 2022, he clinched the SIIMA Award for Best Actor for his outstanding roles in “Minnal Murali” and “Kala.”

Tovino’s personal life also reflects his commitment and dedication. He married his longtime girlfriend, Lidiya, at St. Thomas Cathedral in Irinjalakuda on October 25, 2014. Their love story began during their school days, and they tied the knot after a nine-year journey. The couple is blessed with a daughter and a son, born in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Aside from his film career, Tovino’s humanitarian efforts are commendable. He volunteered during the 2018 Kerala floods, leading rescue and rehabilitation missions to aid those in need. In recognition of his contributions, the Government of the UAE awarded him a golden visa in 2021.

With his remarkable achievements in both the film industry and humanitarian endeavors, Tovino Thomas continues to be a notable figure in India’s cultural landscape.