Who is Jude Anthany Joseph? Director Booked for Misogyny, Film Selected as India’s 2024 Oscars Entry

The 2018 Malayalam blockbuster, featuring Tovino Thomas, has earned the honor of representing India at the 2024 Oscars. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this gripping survival drama has secured its place as India’s official entry for the prestigious awards.

Jude Anthany Joseph, a director in the Malayalam film industry, is not a newcomer to the world of cinema. He made his directorial debut with “Ohm Shanthi Oshaana” in 2014, a film that clinched the title of “Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value” at the 45th Kerala State Film Awards.

However, Jude Anthany Joseph’s journey in the public eye has not been without its controversies. In April 2017, he found himself in legal trouble after a heated encounter with the woman mayor of Kochi, Soumini Jain. The dispute arose when Jude sought permission to shoot at the newly renovated Subhash Park in Kochi, which was denied. Frustration led to a verbal confrontation, resulting in his arrest, although he was later released on bail.

Furthermore, in December 2017, Jude faced widespread criticism for a cryptic and derogatory Facebook post aimed at a prominent woman actor. The post, which likened the actor to a circus monkey, sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters, including actress Parvathy.

More about Jude Anthany Joseph:

Jude Anthany Joseph, originally known as Sijo Joseph, underwent a legal name change in 2014, adopting the name “Jude Anthany Joseph” due to his affinity for Jude the Apostle.

In his academic pursuits, Jude holds a degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering, having graduated from LBS Engineering College in Kasaragod in 2005. On a personal note, he tied the knot with Diyana Ann James on Valentine’s Day in 2015.