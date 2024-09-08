Who is Sumi Borah? Assamese actress on run amidst online scam

In recent developments that have rocked the Assamese entertainment community, actress and choreographer Sumi Borah, alongside her husband, photographer Tarkik Borah, is currently evading law enforcement amid a massive manhunt. The couple is accused of being involved in a sprawling online trading scam that has reportedly defrauded individuals of several crores.

Sumi Borah, born on August 9, 1993, in Banipur, Dibrugarh, has made a name for herself as a versatile figure in Assam’s cultural scene. Her journey began with a deep-rooted passion for traditional Assamese dance forms such as Bihu and Sattriya. From the tender age of three, she was under the tutelage of Guru Ruplekha Borbora Das at Chaulkhowa Music College, which laid the foundation for her future endeavors in the performing arts.

Her academic pursuits in dance had significant achievements. Borah earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Sattriya dance from Dibrugarh University. Ambitious in her quest for knowledge, she had plans to pursue a Ph.D. and M.Phil. in Performing Arts. Her career as an educator in dance spanned nearly nine years, during which she taught at Chaulkhuwa Music College and several other institutions in Dibrugarh, including Siksha Valley School and Nurture International School.

In 2014, she took a significant step by founding her own dance academy, “Sumi Nrityalaya,” which quickly gained recognition for its contribution to promoting traditional dance forms among the younger generation. Her expertise and dedication to dance not only shaped many aspiring artists but also cemented her reputation in the local arts scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumi Borah (@sumiborah)

Parallel to her academic and teaching career, Sumi Borah carved out a prominent space for herself in the digital realm. She became well-known for her engaging dance covers on YouTube, showcasing her skillful renditions of Assamese music hits. Her popular covers of songs such as “Lorioli” and “Serek Serek” caught the attention of many and opened doors for her in the Assamese music industry. This success led to opportunities to choreograph and perform in official Assamese music videos, including her debut in Dikshu’s “Parijat.”

In addition to her work in dance and choreography, Borah has also gained a significant following on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and insights into her life as a makeup artist and influencer.