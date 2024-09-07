Assamese actress Sumi Borah at large amid multicrore online trading scam investigation

Police have intensified their efforts to apprehend Assamese actress and choreographer Sumi Borah, who is implicated in a multicrore online trading scam.

Along with her husband, photographer Tarkik Borah, the couple remains on the run as a statewide manhunt is underway.

Sources suggest that they may be seeking anticipatory bail while possibly hiding in a neighboring state.

Before disappearing, Borahs allegedly visited the residence of Assamese singer Dikshu in Guwahati.

Originally from Dibrugarh, Sumi Borah began her career as a dancer before transitioning into acting and choreography in the Assamese film industry.

She is linked to scam mastermind Bishal Phukan, also from Dibrugarh, who reportedly used her connections within the entertainment world to attract wealthy investors to his fraudulent online trading company, promising high returns.

Sumi Borah married Tarkik Borah in a lavish Udaipur wedding in 2023, reportedly financed by Phukan, who is believed to have spent around five crores on the event. Phukan also allegedly invested in properties and a dance academy for the couple in Upper Assam.

Following Phukan’s arrest, police searched the Borah couple’s Guwahati apartment but found no trace of them. Their luxury car was discovered in the basement, intensifying the ongoing investigation.