Somya Seth, who became well-known for her appearances on the television programme “Navya… Naye Sawaal”, it appears has found love once more. Recently, she posted a number of items with her purported boyfriend. She is seen in the video along with her son Ayden, who is six years old.

Recently, she posted a number of items with her purported boyfriend. She is seen in the video along with her son Ayden, who is six years old.

Shubham Chuhadia lives in Arlington, VA, United States. He is an IITian, who completed his degree in civil engineering in the year 2011 to 2015, from IIT Bombay and is currently working in Alliance Architecture. He calls himself an architect, artist, and a designer.

Somya Seth uploaded a reel of photos on Father’s Day of herself, her son Ayden, and her supposed boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia. She included further images of the three in a different post. She thanked Shubham for being in their lives and for putting Ayden’s needs above his own. She also commended his unwavering devotion to his family, his selflessness, and his function as the ideal role model.

She commented on the posts, “Happy Father’s Day @shub1893.” We are extremely grateful to you every day! Our admiration and love for you only increase day by day! I appreciate everything you do for this family on a daily basis. We appreciate you always prioritising Ayden and his needs. I appreciate you being there for me. We appreciate you becoming the ideal example for us. You are cherished and honoured each day! Thank you for being you, @shubh1893! We cherish you.

Somya Seth wedded Arun Kapoor in the United States in 2017. She gave up her television job after getting married and moved to the US. In 2018, Somya and Arun’s marriage began to have problems. The actress spoke candidly about the alleged physical and emotional abuse she endured during her marriage. In 2019, Somya divorced Arun Kapoor. However, the legal battle for Ayden’s custody between the two is still ongoing.