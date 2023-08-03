Who is Shivani Raghuvanshi?

Shivani Raghuvanshi, currently making waves for her role in the latest season of Made in Heaven, is a versatile Indian actress who seamlessly slips into a range of characters. Let’s delve into some intriguing details about her journey.

Hailing from India, Shivani Raghuvanshi stepped into the world of acting with her debut in the 2014 dark comedy Titli. However, her portrayal in the web series ‘Made in Heaven’ that truly brought her into the spotlight. At 32 years old, she holds a degree from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.

Shivani Raghuvanshi movies

Shivani’s foray into the entertainment industry spans across a variety of projects. Her filmography includes appearances in Shockers (TV Series), Jaan The Jigar (Short Movie), Jutti, The Shoe (Short Movie), Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Titli (2014), Dancing Dad, Posham Pa (2019), Devi (Short movie), Baatein (short film), Comedy Circus (2018), Made in Heaven (2019) as Jaspreet “Jazz” Kaur, and Raat Akeli Hai (2020).

Her remarkable talents were acknowledged when she was honored with the Most Promising Newcomer Female award at the 22nd Screen Awards.

Shivani’s journey into acting was far from conventional. As a child, she aspired to become a doctor. However, her fascination with the intricacies of filmmaking was sparked when she watched Devdas (2002) with her family. This curiosity led her to dream of becoming a film director. Encouraged by her mother, she completed her graduation in Botany Honours from Delhi University. Serendipity intervened during her second year of college when a chance encounter with a casting coordinator in the metro paved the way for her acting career. The coordinator’s call for an audition for an advertisement marked the beginning of her transformative journey.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Shivani is part of a close-knit family. She has a brother named Shubham Raghuvanshi and a younger sister. Her acting journey commenced with a TV commercial for Vodafone, setting the stage for her entry into the world of entertainment.

Shivani Raghuvanshi’s trajectory from a college student with dreams of medicine to a promising actress in the Indian entertainment industry is a testament to her determination, versatility, and the unexpected paths that can shape one’s destiny.