Who is Shibani Bedi, one of the actors of ‘Thank you for coming’?

The trailer for “Thank You For Coming” dropped on Wednesday, showcasing the presence of some well-known internet personalities. Among them is Shibani Bedi, a prominent social media influencer and content creator. Let’s delve into her background.

Shibani is an accomplished actor, having graced the screens of numerous films, web shows, viral videos, and advertisements. Her versatility extends to the theater stage, where she has delivered captivating performances.

Beyond her acting prowess, Shibani is an active content creator across various social media platforms, including YouTube. Her professional journey has also seen her take on roles as a writer and editor in esteemed publications such as Times Of India, Hindustan Times, NDTV, and India Today, among others.

More about Shibani Bedi:

Born and raised in Delhi, she began her theatrical training at a tender age of five, honing her craft over the years. She has gained widespread recognition for her character, Prabha Didi, on Instagram, where she crafts engaging sketch videos.

Additionally, Shibani is recognized for her appearances in a series of short videos titled ‘PoV: Your parents found your phone unlocked,’ co-starring with fellow content creator Ankush Bahuguna.

At 35 years of age, Shibani’s educational journey took her through Manav Sthali School in New Delhi for her schooling. She pursued her undergraduate degree, a BA (Hons.) in Philosophy, at Miranda House, Delhi University. Later, she enhanced her skill set by completing a PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

In terms of her family, Shibani is the daughter of Arvind Bedi and Varsha Bedi, with a brother named Palash Bedi.

Shibani made her acting debut in 2015 with the Hindi movie “Tau Jhagdu.” Her career continued to flourish as she took on roles in various Hindi films. This includes “Mantra,” “Why Cheat India,” “Bharat,” “Flight,” and “Hum Do Hamare Do.” Notably, she has also graced the screens in critically acclaimed films like “Rang De Basanti” and “No One Killed Jessica.”