Who is Shashank Arora?

The latest season of ‘Made in Heaven’ now streaming on Amazon Prime brings Shashank Arora into the limelight as a central character. Join us as we embark on an enthralling journey through his life and career.

Born in 1989 in New Delhi, India, Shashank Arora is a multifaceted Indian actor and musician. His notable roles in films like Titli (2014), Brahman Naman (2016), Moothon (2019), and the series Made in Heaven (2019) have solidified his presence in the industry. A distinctive achievement sets him apart – he stands as the sole Indian actor with two films competing at esteemed festivals including Cannes, Berlin, and Locarno, and one at the Sundance Film Festival.

From a young age, Arora displayed a keen affinity and prowess in music and theatre. His journey led him from Delhi to pursuing higher education in Canada, where he briefly joined a street theatre group driven by human rights activists. Mumbai beckoned him in 2008, where he spent two years honing his acting skills and kick-starting his acting journey.

The trajectory of Arora’s career is marked by diverse experiences. He assumed roles as a guest teacher at institutions like Whistling Woods International and Film and Television Institute of India. Working under the guidance of casting director Saher Latif further enriched his understanding of the industry.

Arora’s appearances in short films, such as ‘The Listener,’ ‘Letters,’ and ‘Others’ in 2019, exemplify his commitment to storytelling. His portrayal of Kabir Basrai, a photographer, in the Amazon Prime series ‘Made In Heaven’ showcased his versatility. Arora’s talents extended to the role of Salman Khan’s younger brother, Chote, in ‘Bharat.’ His remarkable journey into regional cinema commenced with the Malayalam-Hindi bilingual film ‘Moothon,’ premiering at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. Additionally, he was part of Nandita Das’ impactful video ‘India’s Got Colour.’

Arora’s parents, both graphic designers and writers, influenced his creative inclinations. Early cinematic inspirations, including the works of Francis Ford Coppola and Saeed Mirza, ignited his passion for storytelling. Arora’s academic pursuits took him to Concordia University, Montreal, Canada, where he graduated in filmmaking, complemented by a minor in music. His quest for knowledge led him to the Actors Studio in Los Angeles, where Professor Robert Reece played a pivotal role in shaping his understanding of the craft.