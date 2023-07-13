Who is Roshan Meka, the Telugu actor to share screen with Mohanlal in Vrushabha

Meet Roshan Meka, the Telugu actor who is making waves in the industry. With his upcoming role as Mohanlal’s son in the highly anticipated film Vrushabha, which promises to be an epic action-entertainer, Roshan is capturing attention and garnering headlines. As we delve into his background, let’s explore who Roshan Meka truly is.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in the world of cinema, Roshan is the son of renowned actors Srikanth and Ooha. He stepped into the spotlight as a child artist in the film Rudhramadevi (2015), where he portrayed the role of Young Chalukya Veerabhadra. However, it was his lead role debut in Nirmala Convent (2016) that brought him widespread recognition, earning him the prestigious SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut in Telugu.

Roshan’s journey in the film industry continued to flourish as he took on the lead role in Pelli SandaD (2021), a spiritual sequel to his father’s film Pelli Sandadi. His exceptional acting skills and dedication to his craft have earned him a dedicated fan following. At just 24 years old, Roshan showcases remarkable talent both on and off the screen. In addition to acting, he is also a trained dancer, adding another dimension to his artistic repertoire.

Looking ahead, Roshan has an exciting project lined up called Champion, directed by Pradeep Advaitham and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. With each role, he continues to showcase his versatility and passion for the craft.

Before his acting career took off, Roshan honed his skills as an assistant to the renowned choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva on the sets of Dabangg 3. This experience provided him with valuable insights and enriched his understanding of the industry.