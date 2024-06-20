Mohanlal elected unopposed as president of actors’ body AMMA for second term

Superstar Mohanlal has been elected unopposed as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for a second term of three years.

His election came after the last date of withdrawal of nominations ended Tuesday.

Upcoming star Unni Mukundan was also elected unopposed as the Treasurer of the AMMA.

However, elections will be held for the posts of the General Secretary, two Vice Presidents, and the Joint Secretary.

Edavela Babu, who has been the General Secretary of the AMMA for a while, opted out this time, and popular character actor Siddique sought to succeed him. But Kuku Paramaseshweran and Unni Shivapal also entered the fray. For the two Vice President’s posts, there are three candidates – veteran actor Jagdish, Manju Pillai, and Jayan Cherthala.

Likewise, Baburaj and Anoop Chandran are in the race for the Joint Secretary’s post.

The elections will be held alongside the Annual General Body Meeting to be held here on June 30.

Meanwhile, according to sources, a nomination for the post of President was filed by a panel led by Paramaseshweran, but this was withdrawn at the last moment, enabling Mohanlal to get elected unopposed.

The AMMA has 506 members, of which around 120 get a monthly dole of Rs 5,000 each. Anyone not drawing the monthly pension is eligible to contest for the various posts starting from the President to that of a member of its Committee.