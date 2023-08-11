Who is Ranveer Allahabadia? Podcaster ‘BeerBiceps’ interviews BJP leaders

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram Reels or tuning in to extended YouTube videos lately, you might have crossed paths with the content created by BeerBiceps. Lately, his focus has shifted towards conversations with prominent figures from the BJP and right-wing academic circles. While we delve into this ongoing trend, it’s worth shedding light on the person behind the BeerBiceps podcast – Ranveer Allahabadia.

Ranveer Allahabadia, known more widely by his online moniker BeerBiceps, wears several hats. He is an Indian YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. His journey commenced on YouTube a considerable time ago. Over the years, he has carved a significant niche through his channel, aptly named BeerBiceps. It boasts a massive following.

His podcasts have faced backlash for allegedly promoting divisive narratives and making unsubstantiated claims. They get flagged for igniting hostility, particularly towards the Muslim community and women.

He hails from a medical background, with a doctor father, Gautam Allahabadia, and a gynecologist mother named Swati. His sibling, Akanksha, also follows the medical path.

Ranveer’s initial foray into the digital world centered around fitness, channeling his energy into being a fitness YouTuber. However, this landscape underwent a gradual transformation, morphing into a captivating podcast, particularly gaining traction during the trying times of the COVID lockdown.

In the realm of podcasting, his guest list reads like a who’s who, featuring names like Piyush Goyal, S. Jaishankar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Smriti Irani, Jaggi Vasudev, and Kiran Bedi, among numerous others. Yet, his approach often invites criticism from online observers for sidestepping critical issues, with some questioning his stance on matters like Manipur and his tendency to avoid probing inquiries when engaging with political guests.

It’s noteworthy that the video podcasts featuring politicians bear a disclaimer, indicating a collaboration with MyGovIndia. Ranveer revealed in an interview that a government representative reached out in May, suggesting the inclusion of key cabinet ministers on their podcast platform.