Cyber Cell accuses Ranveer Allahbadia of non-cooperation; Legal action might follow

Recently, the Police registered several complaints against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. The complaint is over their comments on an episode of India’s Got Latent show. The police have booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which has sparked massive political outrage and criticism from internet users. Specifically, Allahbadia is attracting immense criticism for his remarks. Now, as per reports, Maharashtra Cyber Cell might take legal action against the podcaster.

As per India TV, the cyber cell issued summons to Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for questioning. While Samay and Ashish appeared for the investigation, Ranveer and Apoorva did not. Therefore, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has now accused them of non-cooperation and is planning to take legal action against them.

For context, while conversing with a contestant, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a question which shocked the internet. He asked, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?” His question sparked a massive backlash from netizens. Subsequently, Allahbadia issued a public apology stating that comedy is not his forte. “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry.”

The podcaster recently made his comeback with The Ranveer Show. In its latest episode, Allahbadia discussed his lowest phase with Emraan Hashmi. The actor appeared on the podcast to promote his upcoming film, ‘Ground Zero.’

Meanwhile, recently Apoorva Mukhija also revealed the horrific death, rape, and acid attack threats she received since the controversy. Following this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of online threats against Mukhija.

