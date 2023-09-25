Who is Ramita Jindal? Shooting star bags two medals at Asian Games

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal is making waves in the world of 10m Air Rifle shooting, securing two medals in both team and individual events at the ongoing Asian Games. Her remarkable achievements have catapulted her into the spotlight, and she’s now eyeing a gold medal in the mixed team event.

Born on January 16, 2004, in Ladwa, Haryana, Ramita has dedicated herself to the sport of shooting. She hails from the prestigious Jindal family.

Her journey in the world of shooting began at the age of 13 when she was studying in the 8th grade. Her initial training took place at the Karan Shooting Academy in Ladwa, where she started with just a couple of hours of practice per day. However, her commitment and determination led her to increase her practice hours significantly.

Ramita’s daily routine consisted of attending Aggarsain Public School in Kurukshetra in the morning and heading to the shooting range in the evening. Her efforts paid off as she secured 2nd and 3rd positions in district and state-level matches, earning her a place in national competitions.

Ramita Jindal and her accomplishments:

Her accomplishments speak volumes about her talent and dedication. She currently holds the 11th rank in the world for the 10m Air Rifle event. Notably, she clinched two gold medals at the World Championship in Cairo in 2022. They both were in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s event and the team event.

Adding to her impressive collection, she secured a gold medal at the 2022 World Cup in Baku in the team event. In addition, she got a silver medal at the 2022 World Cup in Changwon in the team event.

The government has recognized Ramita’s potential and provided support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which includes assistance for weapon servicing, inspection, and pellet testing at the Walther Factory in Germany.

As she continues her journey in the world of shooting, Ramita Jindal’s determination and remarkable achievements are sure to inspire many young aspiring athletes across India. Her eyes are now set on achieving further glory and securing a coveted gold medal in the mixed team event at the Asian Games.